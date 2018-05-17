Watch: TVNZ reporter's 'a little bit awkward' mock rescue during Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust's annual appeal

TVNZ1 Breakfast reporter Emily van Velthooven has been winched up by one of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust's team to highlight the vital work they do during their annual appeal month.

The Breakfast reporter staged a mock rescue with Rusty, one of the team from Westpac Rescue Helicopter, in a harness.

After quizzing Rusty about the techniques and equipment he uses on rescues, van Velthooven said: "Well, Rusty and I are going to hang out for a while."

"But in all seriousness, it's a great appeal, these guys are absolutely crucial in the medical field and if you'd like to donate you can text your postcode to 2449 to donate $3," she continued as she spun around awkwardly.

Van Velthooven's cross had her Breakfast colleagues back in the Auckland studio muffling laughter while congratulating her.

"I'm sorry, but honestly Emily, well done, holding your composure there amongst that interview," Hayley Holt said.

"It looks a little bit awkward," she concluded.