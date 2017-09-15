 

Watch: 'Truly progressive government within our reach' - Greens not taking anything for granted in 'very tight' election race

Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, Mr Shaw says the race to the polls is "very tight".

"The polls are all over the place. The only thing that we know for sure is this is a very tight election and that every vote counts."

In last night's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, the Green Party rose two per cent to seven per cent revealing Labour could govern alone with the Greens.

Mr Shaw says he was "very pleased" with the poll.

Both have made small gains in this week's poll, with Labour's lead over National remaining at four points.
"The signal from last night's poll is that a truly environmentally friendly, truly progressive government is within our reach."

Mr Shaw isn't taking anything for granted though acknowledging that voters will make the ultimate choice on who will govern on Election Day.

"We've got eight days to change the government and we are very close and it is very tight and so that's where all our intention is focused on."

The Green Party leader says his party is running the "best campaign" they have ever run and are in the best position they've ever been in in nine years.

"I'm having a great time to tell you the truth," he says.

