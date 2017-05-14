Watch: Truck reverses and slams into police car after chase from Wellington to Upper Hutt

A truck driver failed to stop for police last night on the Wellington Urban Motorway, fleeing towards Lower Hutt on State Highway 2, taking police on a chase for about an hour.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

Spikes were used but the driver continued to flee in a "dangerous manner", according to police.

A witness told 1 NEWS, “We thought it was a quake to start with, the house was shaking because the truck was so strong.”

She said the truck drove around the block several times while she was at a house on the corner of Routley and Davis Cres in Upper Hutt.

The truck made it to Upper Hutt, but was stopped just after 11pm when it reversed back into a police car.