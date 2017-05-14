 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Truck reverses and slams into police car after chase from Wellington to Upper Hutt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A truck driver failed to stop for police last night on the Wellington Urban Motorway, fleeing towards Lower Hutt on State Highway 2, taking police on a chase for about an hour. 

Police emergency scene

Police emergency scene

Source: 1 NEWS

Spikes were used but the driver continued to flee in a "dangerous manner", according to police. 

A video has surfaced showing the final moments of an hour long police-chase last night, ending in Upper Hutt.
Source: Youtube/Aotearoa Girl

A witness told 1 NEWS, “We thought it was a quake to start with, the house was shaking because the truck was so strong.”

She said the truck drove around the block several times while she was at a house on the corner of Routley and Davis Cres in Upper Hutt.

The truck made it to Upper Hutt, but was stopped just after 11pm when it reversed back into a police car. 

A 40-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow to face driving related offences. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

00:30
2
The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

00:21
3
Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

00:30
4
Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez thought for all money his two-footed penalty had put his side level against Manchester City.

Watch: What's wrong with this penalty? Eagle eyed referee rules out 'freak' spot kick to deny Leicester City late equaliser


5
Officials claim the CIA and South Korean spies bribed a North Korean citizen to carry out a biochemical attack.

North Korea launches ballistic missile flying 700km

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ