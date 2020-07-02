Watch: Truck driver caught out by 'rubbish' weather as snow blankets Central Plateau

Snow has forced the closure of roads in the Central Plateau today, meaning some truckies are stuck in limbo.

Truck driver Khan Smith is trying to get to Palmerston North on the Desert Road, but he told 1 NEWS this morning conditions on the roads were "rubbish".

When asked what his plan was, Mr Smith said "just sit here and wait for the road to open and hopefully make my way down there".

Unfortunately for the cold truck driver his heater only works when the truck is running.

"It doesn't heat up when you're sitting here idling."