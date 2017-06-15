 

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

Ngai Te Rangi plans to protest a Treaty settlement by blocking a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour this morning.

Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Bay of Plenty iwi has been one of a number in the region who have taken issue with a pending settlement with Pare Hauraki, a confederation of iwi that will soon have rights recognised in relation to the harbour.

That confederation has said that their region stretches from Matakana Island through to Matakana, north of Auckland.

Protestors have just left from Sulphur point.

At a safety briefing Jack Thatcher, who is leading the marine protest, said the action wasn't against the port itself but the group did want to send a message.

One protestor put it more bluntly: "Mai Matakana ki Matakana (from Matakana to Matakana) is bull****."

More to follow.

