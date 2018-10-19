Watch: Train hits car at Auckland level crossing

Video has emerged showing a train crashing into a car at a level crossing in Auckland.

The incident happened at the level crossing on Bruce McLaren Road in Henderson on Thursday.

In a statement Auckland Transport says, "The barrier arms were down, the lights were flashing and bells were sounding, clearly showing that a train was approaching. Two car drivers decided to blatantly ignore this and drive through the level crossing."

The damage to the train caused by the crash. Source: Auckland Transport

"The second car was hit by the train and then fled the scene. The front of the train was damaged, the cost of the repairs now has to be covered by the ratepayers."

