Watch: Trailer carrying quad bikes goes up in flames on SH1 near Ashburton

A trailer carrying quad bikes burst into flames this afternoon on State Highway One just south of Ashburton.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed to 1 NEWS they attended the incident at about 2:10pm.

Eyewitnesses in a travelling car captured the incident on camera as they were making their way home from the holiday weekend.

Daniel and Amanda Webber along with their three young sons were on their way home to Timaru and drove past the blaze as it was in full-force.

"The kids were pretty fascinated by it and when we drove past it you could really feel the heat, we were wondering how the men were standing near it," Ms Webber said.

She said there was a four-wheel drive vehicle about 10-20 metres ahead of the trailer which had been disconnected.

Fire Services were unable to comment on the cause of the blaze.

    Homebound holidaymakers witnessed the blaze which was reported around 2:10pm today. Source: 1 NEWS
