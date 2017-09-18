Watch: Traffic down to a crawl after crash closes part of Auckland's Northern Motorway

Motorists are experiencing considerable delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway after a truck crashed into the median barrier.

New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson Sarah Azam said an incident response team was at the scene at Oteha Valley, where traffic was diverted out of south-bound lanes for about 30 minutes just before 9am.

The crash itself took place just after 8am and a large backlog of traffic has built up.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, delay travel or expect delays.