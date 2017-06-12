 

Watch: Traffic crawls on Auckland's northern motorway after car and truck collide

Motorists are being told to expect delays as a number of lanes have been closed.
Source: NZTA

Transport

Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

There have been delays at Auckland Airport

In wake of recent terror attacks Kiwis travelling are urged to register with SafeTravel

Re-live all the action from a drama-filled day in the Louis Vuitton final between Team NZ and Artemis from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
