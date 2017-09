A vehicle has collided with a pole on Onehunga Mall Rd, Onehunga, in Auckland.

Northbound lanes along the Southwestern Motorway city-bound are congested and backed to Puhinui Rd due to Neilson St offramp closure.

The Onehunga off ramp from SH20 city bound is closed because of the accident.

Police say "significant delays are expected" and they urge motorists to avoid the area if possible.