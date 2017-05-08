 

Watch: Traffic crawling after serious crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

NZTA

One person was seriously hurt in the crash, and morning commuters are facing serious delays.
Macron, a centrist, defeated Marine Le Pen – a far-right candidate – 65 per cent to 35 per cent.

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election in landslide

Myrtle Rust has been found in five pohutukawa seedlings in Kerikeri.

Potential case of fungal plant disease, myrtle rust, found in second location


Live stream: Breakfast

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

One person was seriously hurt in the crash, and morning commuters are facing serious delays.

Serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway causing delays

Emmanuel Macron will be the youngest French president ever, and has spoken of wishing to strengthen the EU.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.


 
