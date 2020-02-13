Watch: Tracking down toddler photographed on NZ's hottest day in 1973

Parts of the country are having a dry time, with drought in Northland and water restrictions in many places.

This heatwave is bad, but in terms of numbers, it's still not as hot as February 7, 1973.

That was the day of NZ's hottest temperature, a scorching 42.4 degrees in Rangiora.

It was also a day when a toddler made the front page of our biggest newspaper stark naked.

Seven Sharp’s Tim Wilson decided to track down the now 48-year-old real estate agent, Dylan Turner, and find out what he remembered from that fateful day.