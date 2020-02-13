TODAY |

Watch: Tracking down toddler photographed on NZ's hottest day in 1973

Source:  1 NEWS

Parts of the country are having a dry time, with drought in Northland and water restrictions in many places.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Can Tim Wilson find him, and has he found some clothes? Source: Seven Sharp

This heatwave is bad, but in terms of numbers, it's still not as hot as February 7, 1973.

That was the day of NZ's hottest temperature, a scorching 42.4 degrees in Rangiora.

It was also a day when a toddler made the front page of our biggest newspaper stark naked.

Seven Sharp’s Tim Wilson decided to track down the now 48-year-old real estate agent, Dylan Turner, and find out what he remembered from that fateful day.

Watch the trip down memory lane in the video above.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:37
Watch: Tracking down toddler photographed on NZ's hottest day in 1973
2
MMA fighter Israel Adesanya awarded Sportsman of the Year at Halberg Awards
3
Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56

Government considers legal action after company reneges on deal to move hazardous chemicals from Mataura
00:55

Election 2020: First 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll of the year shows tight race ahead
01:46

'No interest' - Winston Peters backtracks on photos taken of journalists investigating NZ First Foundation
01:30

'I haven't felt so panicked in my life' - Barn destroyed but homes saved in large Rolleston fire