Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

There was a heart-warming moment amidst the aftermath of the devastating Tolaga Bay floods today when a dog that had to be left behind by a family during a dramatic helicopter rescue on Monday morning was reunited with his owner.

The last time Paul Te Kira had seen his dog Toa, he was struggling to stay afloat on logging debris that was smashing into their family home.

Paul was taking refuge on the roof with his partner Nina and her four-year-old granddaughter Ruby as the flood waters took hold.

This meant that Toa was left to fend for himself when a helicopter flew in to whisk the family away to safety.

Paul needn't have worried though, as his hardy dog Toa was patiently waiting for his owner at the family home when he choppered back in for the first time to survey the damage.