Watch: Tornado touches down in Taranaki as wild weather lashes the region

Footage has been captured of a tornado touching down in Taranaki as severe weather ripped through the region this afternoon.
The tornado was caught on camera by Geoff Christophers who told 1 NEWS about the moment it happened.
"The tornado passed just in front of me as I was driving to New Plymouth, a few kms before Waitara.
"It was fairly large as it crossed the road in front of me but by the time I could safely park the car it had passed to the south over the adjacent paddocks," Mr Christophers said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they've received around 11 weather-related callouts in the Taranaki region, mostly regarding flooding.
They also had one call about the tornado which lifted the roof of a chicken coop.
