Watch: Tornado looms near Northland beach as thunderstorm hits the region

A tornado has been spotted off the coast of a Northland beach today as the region continues to be hit by wild weather. 

A member of the public sent the dramatic footage to 1 NEWS today as bad weather hit the region. Source: Supplied

Video footage sent into 1 NEWS today shows the ominous-looking tornado looming near Tupou Bay.

It comes as wild weather continues to batter the region, with heavy rain hitting north of Whangārei, along with isolated thunderstorms. 

MetService has issued a heavy raining warning for the region until 5pm, as well as a severe thunderstorm watch until 8pm today.

The heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and MetService is warning drivers to take care in case of surface flooding and slips.

Two stations near Kerikeri have already ticked over 40mm of rain in a single hour, according to MetService. 

This is the second tornado to be captured on video touching down in the Northland region in less than a month. One was seen ripping through farmland in Mangawhai on June 26.

