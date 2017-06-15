Watch: Top Kiwi mural artist Mr G's life-size cow masterpiece painted at Fieldays to be auctioned off

World-famous Kiwi mural artist Graham Hoete has spent his week live-painting at the Waikato Fieldays, ahead of a campaign that will see him paint community inspired murals around heartland New Zealand.

Mr Hoete, better known by the moniker Mr G, gained worldwide recognition for his art when his murals of Prince in Minnesota, and Steven Adams in Oklahoma went viral online.

This week he's been at the Fieldays in a "live painting shed" spray painting a one-of-a-kind life size fibreglass cow.

His pink and black masterpiece is being auctioned off on Trademe as part of his campaign alongside Farmlands Co-operative to celebrate rural New Zealand.

The listing has been viewed more than 300 times, and one person has already placed a bid of $1,200.

His live painting at Fieldays is part of a larger artistic campaign that will see Mr G tour the length of heartland New Zealand to paint locally-inspired murals on Farmland stores, in a bid to honour community pride.