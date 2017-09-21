Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

Bill English was welcomed to Bulls with a passionate haka performed by two men, one being only 17-years-old.

After the haka, the young man told Mr English, "I'm only 17, so since I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else".

Mr English was on the campaign trail heading up the North Island, starting at Wellington and finishing in Taupo.

Jacinda Ardern is currently in Christchurch before she heads to Wellington.