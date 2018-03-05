Watch: Toni Street says 'complete stranger' filmed her daughter on playground pole

 

Toni Street has told how a complete stranger allegedly filmed her two children at a playground in a Queenstown pub and says the incident was scary.

The broadcaster says the "scary" incident happened in a Queenstown pub where her parents had taken her two kids for dinner.
Source: The Hits

The broadcaster disclosed the alleged weekend incident to her co-hosts on The Hits morning radio show today.

While visiting Queenstown, she and her husband had left their daughters Juliette and Mackenzie with Street's parents who took them to a local pub for dinner.

She said a group of men approached the two girls.

"Mum looks up... and one of them has his phone out and he is filming my kids," Street said.

"Juliette goes down the fire pole again. Just to paint the picture, they'e out for dinner, she's in her short little unicorn dress, about to go down this pole. And he gets the phone out, and she's about to go down the pole and [the man filming] says, 'Hang on, wait, three, two, one', and is filming her going down the fireman pole. This is a complete stranger," Street said.

She said her parents told the bar staff, but they were told not to worry as the men were about to get kicked out for ongoing inappropriate behaviour.

"Why on earth is a man in his mid-forties filming two little girls on a playground? What possible excuse could you have for doing that?

"It's scary. I can't believe it happened."

