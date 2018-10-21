 

Watch: Tongan community parties in South Auckland, despite Test loss to Australia

1 NEWS
New Zealand

The Tongan community took to the streets last night to celebrate the spirited rugby league match between Tonga and Australia, which saw Mate Ma'a Tonga bested by the Kangaroos 34-16.

Despite the loss, a sea of Tongan flags could be seen as people partied in the streets.

"Australia really strong team, but still proud of Tongan team. You know why? Our heart is happy - doesn't matter. Lose? Win? Still proud Tongan. All good!" one spectator said.

Counties Manukau Police Inspector Tony Wakelin told 1 NEWS the "Tongan community are going to party either way" regardless of the result.

He said the Otahuhu area was locked down as "a learning from last year".

"We had quite a bit of disorder, had some serious assaults, damage to buildings, so it was really important that we locked that down and made that safe for our community," he said. "That has spread the problem elsewhere, and we're dealing with that at the moment."

Twenty arrests were made last night following the match.

 

Mate Ma’a Tonga lost to the Kangaroos, but that didn’t stop fans from taking to the streets to celebrate afterwards. Source: 1 NEWS
