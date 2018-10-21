Watch: Tongan community parties in South Auckland, despite Test loss to Australia

The Tongan community took to the streets last night to celebrate the spirited rugby league match between Tonga and Australia, which saw Mate Ma'a Tonga bested by the Kangaroos 34-16.

Despite the loss, a sea of Tongan flags could be seen as people partied in the streets.

"Australia really strong team, but still proud of Tongan team. You know why? Our heart is happy - doesn't matter. Lose? Win? Still proud Tongan. All good!" one spectator said.

Counties Manukau Police Inspector Tony Wakelin told 1 NEWS the "Tongan community are going to party either way" regardless of the result.

He said the Otahuhu area was locked down as "a learning from last year".