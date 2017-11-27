Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red

Source:
The fact Tonga fans were protesting the referee's decision in the dying moments of their Rugby League World Cup semi-final loss didn't stop them from also celebrating with song in central Auckland tonight.
Assembled on the steps leading to Aotea Square, hundreds of proud Tonga fans broke into song after they had spoke of their anger at the ref's lack of review in Saturday's loss to England, and their pride in the team's overall run in the tournament.
Led by senior Tongan fans assembled, everyone quickly joined in with the beautiful traditional song.
