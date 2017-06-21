Watch: Todd Barclay's position is 'becoming increasingly untenable' – Katie Bradford on National MP's alleged secret taping

Pressure is mounting on National MP Todd Barclay over allegations he illegally recorded his staff, and this time the Prime Minister has been drawn into the scandal.

Mr Barclay has always denied suggestions that he secretly taped his staff in 2015 but yesterday admitted he did tell Bill English about the recordings.

Now Mr English is under pressure over his handling of the incident and the resulting payout to settle an employee dispute.

Labour leader Andrew Little says the behaviour is unacceptable for a political figure.