Where to watch today's big Covid-19 announcements

The Government is set to announce today whether New Zealand will stay in Alert Level 4, or whether it will drop into a lower alert level.

The 1pm press conference has been cancelled, but the 4pm announcement will be made.

Cabinet is meeting early today at 10.30am as modellers and experts discuss what the country will do.

The daily 1pm coronavirus update press conference has been cancelled today, with the Ministry of Health instead set to issue a text statement to media providing the latest on New Zealand's outbreak numbers.

At 4pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will address media with a decision on whether the Level 4 lockdown will be extended or if the country will change into Level 3 or lower.

1 NEWS will broadcast this live.

So far, Ms Ardern has refused to speculate on what will be announced.

The rules and regulations for Level 3 were revealed in a briefing last week and would see more New Zealanders able to resume work and more businesses reopen.