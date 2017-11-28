Watch: Timelapse video shows the moment Auckland road gives way during large slip

Timelapse video shows the moment a road on Auckland's North Shore gave way during a large slip last night, the second slip at the Birkenhead site in the last two months.

Auckland Transport says the new slip near the car park in Rawene Rd, behind the Birkenhead shops occurred at about 5pm.

A piece of equipment was carried down the slip but no one has been injured, AT said.

Video provided by a 1 NEWS viewer shows the road collapsing and dirt sliding down the bank.

The area has been closed for several weeks after the earlier subsidence in October that wiped out more than 40 car parking spots.

Auckland Transport said it's officers and contractors were on site last night to secure the area and investigate the incident.