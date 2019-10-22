TODAY |

Watch: Timelapse footage shows massive SkyCity convention centre blaze still going strong

Confronting new timelapse footage shows a large fire continuing to rip through the roof of SkyCity's International Convention Centre in Auckland's CBD today.

The video was posted to NIWA's Twitter account this morning as the fire - which began at 1.30pm yesterday - continues to rage.

The footage was taken over three hours between 6.20 and 9.20am.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services have issued a warning over smoke inhalation. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as a second Civil Defence emergency alert was issued today warning Auckland CBD residents to stay away from the SkyCity precinct to avoid smoke inhalation from the convention centre fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ say approximately 70 per cent of the roof has burnt and will continue to burn to 100 per cent.

They plan to sacrifice the roof to allow firefighters better access to the fire and are working with the building engineers to make sure this is done safely.

Click here to follow 1 NEWS' live updates of the fire.

The condensed video, from NIWA, was recorded from 6.20am to 9.20am today. Source: NIWA
