Watch: Timelapse footage shows massive SkyCity convention centre blaze still going strong

Confronting new timelapse footage shows a large fire continuing to rip through the roof of SkyCity's International Convention Centre in Auckland's CBD today.

The video was posted to NIWA's Twitter account this morning as the fire - which began at 1.30pm yesterday - continues to rage.

The footage was taken over three hours between 6.20 and 9.20am.

It comes as a second Civil Defence emergency alert was issued today warning Auckland CBD residents to stay away from the SkyCity precinct to avoid smoke inhalation from the convention centre fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ say approximately 70 per cent of the roof has burnt and will continue to burn to 100 per cent.