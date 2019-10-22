Watch: Timelapse footage shows fire rip through SkyCity's convention centre building site

Confronting timelapse footage shows a large fire ripping through the roof of SkyCity's International Convention Centre, which is under construction in Auckland's CBD.

The video was posted to NIWA's Twitter account this evening - as the fire which began just after 1pm - continues to rage.

It comes as a Civil Defence emergency alert was recently sent out to cellphones warning Auckland CBD residents about smoke inhalation from the convention centre fire.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a statement from SkyCity they say: "Due to the smoke from the NZICC fire, we have made the decision to undertake a controlled evacuation of the full SkyCity Auckland precinct.

"This includes the Sky Tower, Casino, all SkyCity Hotels and restaurants and corporate offices. Police are on precinct and are available to assist with evacuations if or where necessary."

Dave Woon, Assistant Area Commander for Fire and Emergency NZ Auckland, gave an update on the situation just after 3:30pm.

"The fire is burning on the 7th floor and has spread down to the 6th floor. Firefighters are battling the blaze inside the building and are using breathing apparatuses to combat smoke inhalation.

"It is a large fire involving gas cylinders that started around the roof and guttering area and there is insulation on fire that appears to be straw making it a very challenging fire to extinguish.

"We are not yet on top of the fire but should be able to make progress with resources that have arrived," Mr Woon says.