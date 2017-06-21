Watch: Timelapse captures incredible fiery sky moving over Cromwell as the sun rises on winter solstice

"Red sky in the morning, sailor's warning", is a saying Kiwis around the country might need to take seriously today as severe weather is expected to hit several regions.

1 NEWS viewer Joe Pugh captured this incredible timelapse footage of the fiery sunrise at Goldpine in Cromwell, Central Otago this morning.

MetService issued severe weather warnings for the Bay of Plenty region, Westland and a weather watch for Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel this morning, where severe rain and strong gales are expected.

Rain is expected to become heavy tonight, with the most intense falls in Westland south of the glaciers where 100 to 120mm of rain is expected to fall over 15 hours.

Areas of Northland and Auckland could see winds of up to 90km per hour on tonight.

By tomorrow the entire country will be practically covered in storm cloud, according to MetService.

The Bay of Plenty, Auckland, Northland and Canterbury are expected to be the worst hit.