TODAY |

Watch: Timber mill fire at Thames sends black smoke over wide area

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato

A fire at the Carter Holt Harvey Mill near Thames has been contained after more than a dozen fire appliances were used to tackle it this afternoon.

Fourteen appliances were called to the scene at around 2.30pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson has told 1 NEWS. 

The blaze has covered an area around 20 metres by 50 metres and started in a crate of plastic bottles, the spokesperson said. 

Fire and Emergency NZ had received a number of calls from members of the public. 

Initially, people were reported missing but everyone is now accounted for with no injuries. 

Police said they were in attendance at the building fire, having been called by Fire and Emergency NZ to assist.

Pictures show a large plume of black smoke rising from the area surrounded by bush, and forested hill country.

The fire is now contained, however fire crews remain at the scene.

Black smoke from the fire billows over forest and bushland. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire broke out this afternoon. Source: Tina Franghetti
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Crossing the Cook Strait, the royals talked mental health, conservation and met a cheeky weka on the beach.
Cost of Meghan and Harry's royal tour of New Zealand to the taxpayer revealed
2
Location of earthquakes over 24 hour period, March 6 and 7, 2019.
Kermadec quake cluster doesn't mean large shake coming - GeoNet
3
The boy suffered serious injuries on his face and arm when sulfuric acid was thrown on him inside a store in July.
UK jury convicts man in acid attack on 3-year-old son
4
Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup
Cigarette giant Marlboro plans to pull smokes from NZ shelves this year
5
The win might be immediate but actually getting the prize is anything but.
Frustration over Tip Top’s ‘Instant Summer’ Trumpet prize
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:37
Police and a group of nudists helped capture the suspects.

Man and woman charged with arson over fire near Nelson yesterday keep identities secret
Court crest.

Court hears of 'terrifying' alleged assault by high-profile New Zealander

Cordons lifted after 'suspicious package' in Nelson found not to be dangerous

00:33
La Voiture Noir, or “The Black Car”, will set you back a cool $18.5 million.

World's most expensive new car, a Bugatti, revealed