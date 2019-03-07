Watch: Timber mill fire at Thames sends black smoke over wide area

A fire at the Carter Holt Harvey Mill near Thames has been contained after more than a dozen fire appliances were used to tackle it this afternoon.

Fourteen appliances were called to the scene at around 2.30pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson has told 1 NEWS.

The blaze has covered an area around 20 metres by 50 metres and started in a crate of plastic bottles, the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ had received a number of calls from members of the public.

Initially, people were reported missing but everyone is now accounted for with no injuries.

Police said they were in attendance at the building fire, having been called by Fire and Emergency NZ to assist.

Pictures show a large plume of black smoke rising from the area surrounded by bush, and forested hill country.

The fire is now contained, however fire crews remain at the scene.