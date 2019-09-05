TODAY |

Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he catches strangers phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Dunedin and Otago

A Timaru man has shown off his lightning fast reactions when he was captured on camera snatching a mobile phone out of the air while riding a roller coaster in Spain late last month.

Samuel Kempf told 1 NEWS he was at Port Aventura riding the Shambhala roller coaster when he saw the person a few rows ahead drop their iPhone X.

"Long story short I caught it. This roller coaster is moving at over 130kms and was once Europe’s tallest and fastest coaster," Mr Kempf told 1 NEWS.

He has the footage to prove it, too, as it was all captured via an on-ride camera.

Mr Kempf told the Timaru Herald he returned the phone to its owner once the ride was over.

"He couldn't believe it, he gave me a big hug."

Mr Kempf was in Spain representing New Zealand at the Fistballing World Championships.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Samuel Kempf showed off his lightning fast reactions while riding Shambhala. Source: Samuel Kempf
More From
New Zealand
UK and Europe
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Air NZ considering use of second Auckland airport due to city's 'sub-optimal' traffic
2
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he catches strangers phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
3
Full video: Otago Uni professor reveals findings on ‘plausible’ Loch Ness Monster theory
4
Man 'shocked' after being turned away from Melbourne restaurant over traditional tā moko facial tattoo
5
Parent baffled after child stopped from eating muffin during 'healthy snack time' at Christchurch school
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Court order Invercargill City Council to pay $30k fine over five-day sewage spill

Man 'shocked' after being turned away from Melbourne restaurant over traditional tā moko facial tattoo
00:23

Air NZ considering use of second Auckland airport due to city's 'sub-optimal' traffic

02:17

Throwing farmers 'under the tractor' or long overdue? Mixed response to Government's water plan