Watch: Thugs brandishing firearms confront terrified staff at Auckland bowling alley, ransacking cash register

Shocking footage of a violent aggravated robbery, which happened in late January at an Auckland bowling alley, has been released by police in a bid to try and locate those responsible.

Police say that three men entered the Westgate Bowling alley in Westgate Shopping Centre, Massey around 11:15pm on Thursday, January 25, armed with a rifle and a pistol.

They proceeded to hold the scared employees at gun point while they opened the safe and stole a quantity of cash.

The trio fled in a black Subaru motor vehicle which was later discovered burnt out in Swanson, Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kelly Farrant says police have released the CCTV footage as they seek help to identify those involved in this robbery.

"This was a really frightening incident for the staff involved. We are keen to identify these violent offenders as soon as possible, so they can be located and arrested and held to account for their actions.

"If you have any information which can help us identify the men in the footage, or you saw anything in the area at the time, no matter how small, we want to hear from you," Detective Farrant says.