Watch: Thick fog blankets dairy after fog cannon deterrent goes off during Hamilton robbery

A Hamilton dairy was left blanketed in a haze, after a fog cannon deterrent went off during a robbery this evening.
Police say they were called to Peachgrove Road Foodmarket on the corner of Peachgrove Road and James Street, around 7:30pm.
Fire also attended the scene after a fog cannon security system was set off during the robbery.
Video taken by 1 NEWS shows a thick blanket of fog in the store, products spilled on the floor and the cash register upside down.
It's not yet known if anything was stolen in the robbery or if those responsible have been caught.
