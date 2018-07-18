Watch: Thick fog blankets dairy after fog cannon deterrent goes off during Hamilton robbery

A Hamilton dairy was left blanketed in a haze, after a fog cannon deterrent went off during a robbery this evening.

Police say they were called to Peachgrove Road Foodmarket on the corner of Peachgrove Road and James Street, around 7:30pm.

Fire also attended the scene after a fog cannon security system was set off during the robbery.

Video taken by 1 NEWS shows a thick blanket of fog in the store, products spilled on the floor and the cash register upside down.