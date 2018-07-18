 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Thick fog blankets dairy after fog cannon deterrent goes off during Hamilton robbery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Hamilton dairy was left blanketed in a haze, after a fog cannon deterrent went off during a robbery this evening.

Goods from the store could be seen spilled on the floor, with the cash drawer upside down.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to Peachgrove Road Foodmarket on the corner of Peachgrove Road and James Street, around 7:30pm.

Fire also attended the scene after a fog cannon security system was set off during the robbery.

Video taken by 1 NEWS shows a thick blanket of fog in the store, products spilled on the floor and the cash register upside down.

It's not yet known if anything was stolen in the robbery or if those responsible have been caught.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.

'Something's stirred them up' – Waikato homicides see 'unusual' number of patched gang members in Hamilton says ex-cop

01:01
2
One of the pieces she wore was gifted by Barack Obama.

Did the Queen perform silent protest at Donald Trump with brooch choice during UK visit?

00:31
3
Goods from the store could be seen spilled on the floor, with the cash drawer upside down.

Watch: Thick fog blankets dairy after fog cannon deterrent goes off during Hamilton robbery

03:06
4
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


00:29
5
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.


01:52
Ruby Knox, severely autistic and disabled, was killed by her mother after years battling the health system.

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.