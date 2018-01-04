Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

Dozens of tourists were left with nothing after flames burnt a tour bus to a crisp yesterday afternoon.

The bus was engulfed in flames outside a fruit stand in Cromwell, Central Otago, yesterday.

None of the 48 passengers were injured in the fire, which took more than an hour to extinguish, reports the Otago Daily Times.

"There were a lot of people in it, and all their luggage is gone. They've all lost their passports, everything," Cheryl MacKenzie, who works at the fruit stall, told the Times.

Head of public relations for the Travel Corporation, Vanessa Budah said the bus was chartered from a third party, Pacific Tourways, which was investigating the fire.

"Alternative transportation was immediately arranged and guests were transferred to their hotel in Queenstown.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests is paramount and we are doing all that we can to assist them with their needs at this time.