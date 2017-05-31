Watch: 'They are living in fear' - $1 million to help frightened dairy owners combat crime

The Government is creating a fund to help dairy owners at high risk of being targeted by robbers, 1 NEWS has revealed.

Dairy owners are being confronted with violent robberies every day and it has put the Government under pressure to act.

Tomorrow Police Minister Paula Bennett will announce a $1 million fund to help frightened dairy owners.

It's for up to 600 dairy owners whom police have identified as being "at risk".

They'll be able to apply for grants to cover half the cost of robbery deterrents like fog devices, panic alarms, timer safes and invisible spray that makes robbers identifiable to police.

"The shop owners, they are living in fear every day," said Sunny Kaushal, Crime Prevention Group leader.

Nearly 600 aggravated robberies were reported across the country in just January and February alone. That's 10 every day.

Preeti Arora's husband was badly injured when seven people ransacked their Mt Roskill dairy in March, and they fear they'll have to close the shop.

"We don't know where to start from... it's nothing left now, we have to start form scratch again," Ms Arora said.

Dairy owners also want a crackdown on those reselling stolen goods. They want tougher laws and a clearer idea of just how far they can legally go to defend themselves.

"The law side has not been touched as yet. That's is one area we need to take on priority," Mr Kaushal said.

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance says it seems tomorrow's robbery response will be welcomed, although dairy owners clearly want more.