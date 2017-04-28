Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

Weird alien-like creatures have washed up on a beach in Gisborne leaving locals fascinated.

A piece of driftwood carrying a high number of gooseneck barnacles came ashore at Makorori Beach this week, the Gisborne Herald reports.

The creatures are in fact a New Zealand native and a common marine species, but it's not often they come ashore like this.

Department of Conservation marine technical advisor Clinton Duffy confirmed to The Gisborne Herald that they were likely the Lepas anatifera species.

A large piece of driftwood last year washed ashore at Muriwai covered in gooseneck barnacles, and the images of it were widely spread, inspiring the nickname 'The Muriwai Monster'.