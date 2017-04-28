 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Weird alien-like creatures have washed up on a beach in Gisborne leaving locals fascinated.

The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.
Source: 1 NEWS

A piece of driftwood carrying a high number of gooseneck barnacles came ashore at Makorori Beach this week, the Gisborne Herald reports.

The creatures are in fact a New Zealand native and a common marine species, but it's not often they come ashore like this.

Department of Conservation marine technical advisor Clinton Duffy confirmed to The Gisborne Herald that they were likely the Lepas anatifera species.

A large piece of driftwood last year washed ashore at Muriwai covered in gooseneck barnacles, and the images of it were widely spread, inspiring the nickname 'The Muriwai Monster'.

Other video that might interest:

Watch: 'As far as the eye can see' - Waihi Beach locals shocked by millions of pipis washed up on beach

Witness Jeanette McCallum says she and a friend were shocked to find so many dead shellfish.
Source: Jeannette McCallum

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed


00:20
2
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

3

Jetstar ranked 'worst airline' in the world in recent survey

00:29
4
Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

02:13
5

Watch: 'Have some mana and come forward' - Northland cop's message to'despicable' RSA poppy bucket thieves


00:20
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

A similar sight greeting Muriwai locals last year, prompting the nickname 'The Muriwai Monster'.

00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:58
Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier Houses's fence - and he did.

Watch: 'It will never happen again' - Matt McLean remembers the time he was nearly arrested on TV

Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier House's fence.

01:54
A portion of the new infrastructure spending announced yesterday should go towards a high-speed double train corridor, they say.

Should some of the infrastructure spend go on high-speed rail between Auckland and Hamilton?

Auckland's severe housing unaffordability is a factor for the rail line idea, Breakfast hears.

03:53
The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.

'You'd think we'd be able to embrace it as a love story' - dating expert on the fuss over Macron's marriage age gap

The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ