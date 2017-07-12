Watch: These cute Kiwi babies laughing on fitness machine send internet into meltdown!

Some cute Kiwi twins have captured hearts the world over after video of them using a Powerfit fitness device went viral on Facebook, racking up 35 million views since being posted yesterday morning.

The video shows Timaru twins Micah and Noah bouncing up and down on the fitness machine as they jiggle and laugh uncontrollably in delight.

Their infectious laughter almost makes fitness seem fun again, perhaps adding to the electric appeal of the viral vid.

The mother of the twins, Kelly Thomas, told Fairfax Media she has been fending off international offers to licence the video and was amazed at the way it has taken off.

"It's in Sweden, it's In Asia, it's in America. it's just gone crazy," she told Fairfax. "It's brought so much joy to so many people."

Ms Thomas said her sister, Lauren Thomas, filmed the youngsters then shared it with Loving Ellies Belly, a Christchurch based healthy living blogger who uploaded it to her Facebook page.