 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'There's a big shark down there' – intimidating great white shark filmed off Waikato coast by stunned fishermen

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Some gung-ho fishermen off the Waikato coast have filmed an intimidatingly-large great white shark beneath the water's surface as it circled their boat over the weekend.

Fishermen at Ruapuke Beach have had a tense encounter with a huge great white shark which was circling their boat.
Source: Jason Innes

The footage was taken about 300 metres offshore from Ruapuke Beach by Jason Innes, who was out fishing with his dad and two other mates when they had the close encounter.

"I've always been fascinated by great whites so it was a true bucket list moment for me," Mr Innes told 1 NEWS.

He estimated the shark to be around 12-13 feet in length and as soon as Mr Innes saw it he grabbed his camera and chucked it in the water to capture footage.

Mr Innes says he was concerned that the shark was close to surfers at the beach, but decided against moving his boat closer to shore to warn them as the burley they were using might have pulled the shark in with them.

A warning was posted to an NZ surfers Facebook page about the shark.

Related

Animals

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

00:26
2
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Blood Super Moon: How Kiwis can watch tonight's 'dusky red' super moon eclipses, a once-in-150-year phenomenon

3
Stowaway cockatoo

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:30
4
Fishermen at Ruapuke Beach have had a tense encounter with a huge great white shark which was circling their boat.

Watch: 'There's a big shark down there' – intimidating great white shark filmed off Waikato coast by stunned fishermen

01:00
5
Dramatic vision shows one vehicle menacing another, before the car being pursued loses control.

Watch: BMW rams Holden causing it to crash in Sydney tunnel in shocking road rage incident

01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 