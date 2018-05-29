Watch: 'There was a young girl trapped' - first person to Palmerston North pursuit crash that left 12 and 15-year-old dead describes the horrifying scene

Source:
A man who witnessed the aftermath of a pursuit crash in Palmerston North has described the devastation he saw first hand.
A blue Subaru driven by a fleeing 15-year-old driver crashed into a ditch on Pioneer Highway at the intersection with Shirriffs Road yesterday about 1.30pm.
The driver was wanted for breaching his bail conditions and failed to stop for police.
A 12-year-old female passenger in the car was killed in the crash, and the 15-year-old driver died soon after in hospital.
A second young woman was a passenger in the back seat, and suffered serious injuries.
She is now stable in hospital.
Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.
"I saw my colleague and my workmate running down the driveway, and I followed them, and as we got out I noticed that the power lines had been struck and were lying about chest-height across the road," Mr Labaschagne said.
"First thing I did was stop the traffic on both sides, and then ran to the scene where the vehicle was embedded in the ditch.
"I noticed there was a young girl, trapped in the vehicle, hanging out of the vehicle.
"I feel so sorry for the family members that have lost those children - it is sad."
It has been reported by the NZ Herald that the 12-year-old girl had a brother who was killed in a police pursuit in Australia in 2013.
He was 18 and a passenger in a stolen car.
Police are investigating yesterday's crash, as is the Serious Crash Unit.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.