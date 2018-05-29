Watch: 'There was a young girl trapped' - first person to Palmerston North pursuit crash that left 12 and 15-year-old dead describes the horrifying scene

A man who witnessed the aftermath of a pursuit crash in Palmerston North has described the devastation he saw first hand.

A blue Subaru driven by a fleeing 15-year-old driver crashed into a ditch on Pioneer Highway at the intersection with Shirriffs Road yesterday about 1.30pm.

The driver was wanted for breaching his bail conditions and failed to stop for police.

A 12-year-old female passenger in the car was killed in the crash, and the 15-year-old driver died soon after in hospital.

A second young woman was a passenger in the back seat, and suffered serious injuries.

She is now stable in hospital.

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.

"I saw my colleague and my workmate running down the driveway, and I followed them, and as we got out I noticed that the power lines had been struck and were lying about chest-height across the road," Mr Labaschagne said.

"First thing I did was stop the traffic on both sides, and then ran to the scene where the vehicle was embedded in the ditch.

"I noticed there was a young girl, trapped in the vehicle, hanging out of the vehicle.

"I feel so sorry for the family members that have lost those children - it is sad."

It has been reported by the NZ Herald that the 12-year-old girl had a brother who was killed in a police pursuit in Australia in 2013.

He was 18 and a passenger in a stolen car.