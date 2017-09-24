Watch: 'There are things we need to do more quickly' - Steven Joyce hints new Nats-led government could be more left-leaning

The morning, after New Zealand's tightest general election in a decade, National's campaign manager and former Finance Minister Steve Joyce has already hinted his party may adopt different social policies as a reaction to how Kiwis voted and what he heard on the campaign trail.

"Every government is actually changed by the nature of an election campaign because it brings all of the election issues together, so yeah there are things you've got to learn out of it," Joyce told TVNZ's Q + A this morning.

"I'm not going to suggest anything today but what I will say there are things we need to do more quickly. You listen to the public and you say oh they weren't that convinced on this particular item or that particular item."

Last night's election results delivered National 58 seats, eclipsing the left-bloc of Labour (45) and the Greens (7).

Around 300,000 special votes are still to be counted.