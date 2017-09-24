 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Watch: 'There are things we need to do more quickly' - Steven Joyce hints new Nats-led government could be more left-leaning

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The morning, after New Zealand's tightest general election in a decade, National's campaign manager and former Finance Minister Steve Joyce has already hinted his party may adopt different social policies as a reaction to how Kiwis voted and what he heard on the campaign trail.

National Finance spokesperson Steven Joyce believes the election has taught National to act quicker on issues like child poverty and housing.
Source: Q+A

"Every government is actually changed by the nature of an election campaign because it brings all of the election issues together, so yeah there are things you've got to learn out of it," Joyce told TVNZ's Q + A this morning.

"I'm not going to suggest anything today but what I will say there are things we need to do more quickly. You listen to the public and you say oh they weren't that convinced on this particular item or that particular item."

Last night's election results delivered National 58 seats, eclipsing the left-bloc of Labour (45) and the Greens (7).

Around 300,000 special votes are still to be counted.

Best election night videos:

The National leader wasn't giving anything away, saying his party would enter the process with 'good will'.
Source: 1 NEWS
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.
Source: 1 NEWS
Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.
Source: Facebook/JacindaArdern
As the Maori Party co-leader arrived to give his speech, supporters broke out in a haka.
Source: 1 NEWS
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:52
1
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

01:34
2
First time candidate Tamati Coffey has won the electorate of Waiariki for Labour, beating out Te Ururoa Flavell.

Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

3
National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

00:50
4
National Finance spokesperson Steven Joyce believes the election has taught National to act quicker on issues like child poverty and housing.

Watch: 'There are things we need to do more quickly' - Steven Joyce hints new Nats-led government could be more left-leaning

02:35
5
However, Morgan said 'I've got another life, I'll have to think about it' – when asked about whether he'd lead his party.

'They are screwing the younger generation' - TOP leader Gareth Morgan says self-interested voters have dictated 2017 election

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 696945683

Varnish cache server

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Tells cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre majority of Kiwis have voted to change govt.

03:22
The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.

James Shaw tells Winston Peters: 'Now is the time to put differences aside'

The Green Party leader says both his party and NZ First 'do have some things in common'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 