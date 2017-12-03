 

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

A defiant Shane Jones will be taking his work-for-the-dole scheme to cabinet as he is "sick and tired" of watching people who are not in education, employment or training "sitting on the couch doing nothing".

The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.
The Regional Economic Development Minister announced his proposal in October and says he has held a number of discussions with Labour who are "behind the concept" but admitted they didn't like the term work-for-the-dole.

"They probably have a slightly different view of the incentives that should be used," Mr Jones said on TVNZ's Q+A programme this morning. 

"I am going to take proposals to cabinet. I am calling it the work-for-the-dole, it may be the Work Readiness Kaupapa, but I am not going to remain silent any longer while my young ne'er-do-well nephews in Kaikohe and other places fall victim to the gangs and their in Disneyland. As far as I’m concerned, that's not happening anymore."

The NZ First MP stated he will announce four projects before Christmas aimed at getting people off the benefit.

"I don't want to have to rely on Filipinos to plant my pine trees... they will be made to go work... they'll have to receive a minimum wage but there'll be no more sitting on the couch," he said. 

Mr Jones is in charge of a $1-billion fund aimed at revitalising the country's provinces and he said the government would be using it to address market failure.

"The reason that you intervene is where there is market failure or businesses, because of the last 30 years of the growth of capitalism in different ways in New Zealand, basically has left these places neglected.

"What we are trying to do here is enable regions and provinces to capture the full uplift of productivity. It will not happen unless the state is involved."

He denied there would be subsidies but wasn't willing to go into details until policy was revealed.

Mr Jones also said the fund could be used for irrigation projects but not the "uber" schemes such as the failed Ruataniwha project in the Hawke's Bay.

The $400-million Crown Irrigation Fund was being wound down but money could be used for smaller projects.

"I'm going to push for localised water storage, localised water initiatives."

Mr Jones said also he saw scope for gas production in the regions but any investment cash would have to come from the private sector.

