Watch: 'There is no greater ally to New Zealand than Australia' - Jacinda Ardern praises trans-Tasman neighbour while meeting Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney

Jacinda Ardern has reiterated the importance of New Zealand's relationship with Australia at a press conference with Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney today.

"There is no greater ally to New Zealand than Australia," New Zealand's Prime Minister said.

Earlier today Ms Ardern and her Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull sat down for the start of formal talks, with both emphasising the two countries' shared values.

Sitting down for an hour of talks after Ardern was welcomed to Admiralty House, Turnbull said the pair had already discussed a number of issues over dinner at his Piper Point mansion, quipped they had left enough to fill out the rest of the day.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

He said New Zealand and Australia had an enduring relationship and alliance based on shared values such as respect for the rules-based international order, and had to work closely together in the Pacific.

In response, Ardern also nodded to the countries' common values and said it was telling that this was her third trip to Australia in her first four months as Prime Minister.