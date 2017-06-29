 

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

TVNZ 1's Breakfast host Hilary Barry gave a special shout-out on this morning's show to all the New Zealanders who have opened up their homes and helped her new British and Irish Lions friends.

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand
Source: Breakfast

Barry spent some time last Friday getting to know some Lions supporters, hosting three of them in her home for an evening spent enjoying some "Kiwi craft beers".

She gave the supporters her mobile number, telling them they could contact her at any time if they needed help while travelling around New Zealand.

Yesterday Barry received a text from one of the Lions fans asking her if she knew anyone in Wellington who could help with the heating system in his campervan.

Barry put out a SOS call on her Facebook page asking Kiwis to help her new friends.

"The funny thing is because of the job I do I know lots of people in Wellington," said Barry.

"So I put a call out on Facebook, was inundated with offers of accommodation and I was quite overwhelmed too.

"So many Wellingtonians came forward and said 'look we will put these guys up they have no need to be cold' and taking them in for free."

Barry said she was shocked by all the replies and the willingness to help.

"Thank you Wellington, thank you New Zealanders for being so hospitable and so kind.

Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.
Source: Breakfast

"These guys are going to have warm beds, actually in Hawke's Bay and Wellington, they're all sorted."

The Lions take on the All Blacks on Saturday in Wellington in the second Test.


