Watch: Terrifying vision shows out-of-control truck slamming into median barrier on Auckland motorway

An out-of-control truck slammed into an Auckland motorway median barrier, narrowly avoiding hitting oncoming vehicles.

Terrifying dashcam vision has emerged of the incident on the Northern Motorway this morning.

It shows the southbound truck careering across the motorway lanes near the Oteha Valley Rd ramp.

The truck crashes into the concrete barrier and ends up with its front sitting on the barrier, which prevents it colliding head-on with northbound vehicles.

Police told the NZ Herald a heavy truck carrying gravel collided with a car on the motorway and both drivers received minor injuries.