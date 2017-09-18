Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuver

Hair-raising dashcam footage of an overtaking manoeuvre by a ute that saw it miss an oncoming petrol tanker by mere metres has been posted online.

Footage of the risky driving was captured yesterday along State Highway 7 near the town of Ahaura by Greymouth resident Jonathon Kerr as he returned home as part of a convoy of 4WDs after a weekend off-roading trip.

Kerr said the row of five 4WDs he was part of was traveling slowly because one of them was broken down and being towed by one of the other vehicles.

On a downhill section of State Highway 7 between the towns of Greymouth and Reefton on the South Island’s West Coast, a Plumbing World ute overtook three of the vehicles in the convoy in one go.

The ute missed an oncoming petrol tanker traveling along the single lane highway by mere metres.

"He was just trying to get in front of us at all costs," Kerr said.

The dashcam shows an incorrect date.

Shouts of terror can be heard from within Kerr's vehicle as the ute makes the dramatic overtaking move from out of nowhere, just pulling back in front of them with barely a second to spare.

Kerr uploaded the footage to his Facebook page with the registration number of the Plumbing World ute, and the caption: "Is this you?... You should have gone to Specsavers."

Kerr said since posting the video, which has been viewed 18,000 times, he has received five or six messages through Facebook from friends of the driver telling him to take the footage down.

The group of 4WDs traveling together were regularly pulling over to the side of SH7 to let other motorists overtake, Kerr said.

A spokesperson for Plumbing World NZ provided the following comment on the incident: