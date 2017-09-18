 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuver

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hair-raising dashcam footage of an overtaking manoeuvre by a ute that saw it miss an oncoming petrol tanker by mere metres has been posted online.

Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.
Source: Facebook / Jonathon-craig Kerr

Footage of the risky driving was captured yesterday along State Highway 7 near the town of Ahaura by Greymouth resident Jonathon Kerr as he returned home as part of a convoy of 4WDs after a weekend off-roading trip.

Kerr said the row of five 4WDs he was part of was traveling slowly because one of them was broken down and being towed by one of the other vehicles.

On a downhill section of State Highway 7 between the towns of Greymouth and Reefton on the South Island’s West Coast, a Plumbing World ute overtook three of the vehicles in the convoy in one go.

The ute missed an oncoming petrol tanker traveling along the single lane highway by mere metres.

"He was just trying to get in front of us at all costs," Kerr said.

The dashcam shows an incorrect date. 

Shouts of terror can be heard from within Kerr's vehicle as the ute makes the dramatic overtaking move from out of nowhere, just pulling back in front of them with barely a second to spare.

Kerr uploaded the footage to his Facebook page with the registration number of the Plumbing World ute, and the caption: "Is this you?... You should have gone to Specsavers."

Kerr said since posting the video, which has been viewed 18,000 times, he has received five or six messages through Facebook from friends of the driver telling him to take the footage down.

The group of 4WDs traveling together were regularly pulling over to the side of SH7 to let other motorists overtake, Kerr said.

A spokesperson for Plumbing World NZ provided the following comment on the incident:

"The driving is completely unacceptable and we are dealing with it internally as an employment matter." 

Related

West Coast

Justin Bieber to plead guilty to reckless driving
00:10
A man has been disqualified from driving after a video of him doing a wheelie down a central Blenheim street in February was posted on social media

Watch: 'Reckless' Blenheim rider disqualified after dangerous wheelie stunt down main street

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuver

00:08
2
Dashcam vision shows the truck getting wedged on the concrete barrier, stopping it hitting oncoming vehicles.

Watch: Terrifying vision shows out-of-control truck slamming into median barrier on Auckland motorway

00:51
3
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is accused of posting an audio message on the Chinese social media app Wechat about a reporter.

'I'll beat him up' - Maori Party investigating allegations candidate threatened NZ Herald reporter

00:29
4
Antonio Valencia opened the scoring in United's 4-0 romp over Everton.

Manchester United defender blasts firecracker goal as Wayne Rooney's Old Trafford return ends in misery

02:30
5
1 NEWS' Political Editor wouldn't let Bill English off the leash over his party's attack ads on Labour.

'You're just out there to scare voters. Are you not proud of your record?': Corin Dann fires off at English as Q+A heats up

05:18
Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

'It's not an illness or a disease' – family left confused after extra travel insurance charge for two-year-old with Down syndrome

Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

00:40
Corin Dann says there is real anger in the rural community, and both sides are to blame for stirring it up.

'I don't think it's been a helpful part of this election campaign': Corin Dann on rural-urban voting divide

Farmers protested today in Waikato over policies they say punish them.


00:51
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is accused of posting an audio message on the Chinese social media app Wechat about a reporter.

'I'll beat him up' - Maori Party investigating allegations candidate threatened NZ Herald reporter

Botany candidate Wetex Kang is the party's first Chinese candidate.


The report outlines a net benefit to New Zealand of $3 billion, but protesters aren’t concerned about the money.

Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... foreign policy

Thousands of Kiwis have given their say on the big issues facing the country.


01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: Watch the first TVNZ appearances for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira

Watch out for Winston Peters and the 1970's suit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 