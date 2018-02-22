Watch: Terrifying footage shows horse caught up in raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

Incredible footage has emerged from the Tasman Region during Cyclone Gita, where a raging river of mud and debris was filmed flowing down a road.

The video was posted online by Diana Wood and was taken in the Woodstock Valley area near Motueka on Tuesday.

The area recorded extreme rainfall during Cyclone Gita on Tuesday, with significant damage being done to many properties and roads.

The video appears to show a horse being carried downstream by the floodwater, which a commenter on Facebook said had unfortunately died.