Watch: Terrifying footage shows horse caught up in raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

Incredible footage has emerged from the Tasman Region during Cyclone Gita, where a raging river of mud and debris was filmed flowing down a road.

Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.
The video was posted online by Diana Wood and was taken in the Woodstock Valley area near Motueka on Tuesday.

The area recorded extreme rainfall during Cyclone Gita on Tuesday, with significant damage being done to many properties and roads.

The video appears to show a horse being carried downstream by the floodwater, which a commenter on Facebook said had unfortunately died.

Tasman District Council's measurements indicate about 170mm of rain fell in the Woodstock valley on Tuesday.

The footage from the Tasman District was taken as the area was buffeted by high winds and extensive heavy rain.
Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

