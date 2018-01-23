Watch: Teens take to kayak in submerged Auckland street after flash flooding 'ruined' girl's first car

A quick but heavy fall of rain today on Auckland's North Shore saw teens use a slightly different mode of land transport.

Pyper Nielsen, 15, Phoebe Nielsen, 17 and Nate Skinner, 14 used a kayak in flooded Sucklings Lane, Albany.

Phoebe told Stuff the flooding had almost entered her house.

"It was really quick."

She said flood water had "completely ruined" her first car.

"It happened within five minutes," said Pyper.

The surface flooding also disrupted traffic on the motorway earlier today, and trapped a person in their car.

Fire and Emergency were called to 13 weather related incidents on the city's North Shore so far today.