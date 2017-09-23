 

Watch: Teens cause $100,000 damage to vacant Auckland house in wild party

Footage has emerged showing the aftermath of a wild party at a vacant house in Dairy Flat, Auckland, that police estimate caused $100,000 in damages.

Police estimate $100,000 worth of damages were caused in an illegal party held in a house under renovation in Dairy Flat, Auckland, last weekend
Party goers descended upon the house under renovation last Saturday night, September 16, causing significant damage to the inside and outside. 

The video, which was posted to the Waitemata Police Facebook page, shows graffiti in every room, holes in walls, along with shattered glass and a smashed toilet.

Police say an open invite to the "unlawful gathering" was sent out on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

Sean O’Connor, a neighbour to the vacant Dairy Flat house, told 1 NEWS he arrived home at 8:30pm on the night of the party and noticed a large number of cars parked along the highway which was unusual.

He also said there were young people "everywhere" and guessed that there was a party going on somewhere.

Wiatemata Police made an appeal on their Facebook page "to the conscience of anyone attending the party" to get in touch with them in order to find those responsible for the damages. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orewa Police Station on 0800 555 111.

