Watch: Tears and high emotion as first quarantine-free flight lands in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

There were tears and plenty of emotion as passengers from the first quarantine-free flight touched down in Auckland shortly after Midday.

Friends and family were reunited in joyous scenes at the airport. Source: 1 NEWS

The travellers had arrived - slightly delayed - aboard a Jetstar flight from Sydney, one of many coming from Australia today.

There were similar scenes in Wellington and Christchurch as their first flights from Australia landed.

The capital is welcoming quarantine-free travellers for the first time in a year.
It's day one of the two-way trans-Tasman bubble, meaning travellers don't have to stay in Covid-19 managed isolation upon arrival.

There were plenty of people heading the other way as well, eager to visit Australia without the prospect of two weeks in a hotel upon their return to New Zealand. 

