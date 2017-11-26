Watch: Team New Zealand lead Santa Parade procession down Auckland's Queen St

Source:
The festive season got into full swing at the country's largest Santa parade in Auckland today with members of Emirates Team New Zealand leading the way.
Thousands came to witness the Farmers Santa Parade in its 84th year.
The various floats and entertainers made their way down Queen Street to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.
Crowds waited patiently for the the arrival of Santa, flanked by his reindeer, who greeted the crowds with his jolly wishes for the season.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news