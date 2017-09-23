Watch: Te Ururoa Flavell's daughter unloads on Labour voters who ousted Maori Party from Parliament in heartfelt Facebook post

The daughter of ousted Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has taken a swipe at those who voted her father - and the Maori Party - out of Parliament last night.

After being a key coalition partner to the John Key Government over a decade, the Maori Party failed to win a seat last night and polled only 1 per cent in the list vote, eliminating it from the next Parliament.

Instead it was Labour that claimed all seven Maori seats.

Flavell's daughter Miria Flavell vented her frustration on Facebook, after the disastrous night.

"If you voted for a Labour Maori MP, pat yourself on the back! You now have 7 Māori MP's from Labour who will sit in opposition for 3 years and will be able to do absolutely NOTHING!!

"You will now have a National Government with not ONE Māori Voice at the table! No one to protect us, no one to stand up for us!! Well done!!!

"Paula Bennett, Simon Bridges or Winston Peters for Minister of Māori Development I wonder?!

"This will be Māoridom's biggest lesson ever!!! Ka aroha ki te Waiariki - the on to it ones that believe in Mana Māori Motuhake! To those that supported him we love you so much!"

To her father she continued: "To my pāpā! We will gladly have you back. I am the proudest daughter in the world right now.