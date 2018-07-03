Watch: Talented Porirua teens perform stunning rendition of national anthem, say support for their efforts a 'dream come true'

The support three Porirua students have received after releasing a video of themselves singing the New Zealand national anthem is "a dream come true", one of the singers says.



Porirua College students Tiresa Foma'i, Rosetta Lopa and Anastasia Sirila posted a video of them singing the anthem last Monday, following the strong criticism American singer Crystal Collins received for her tuneless rendition at a Kiwis game.

A petition has been launched to get the girls to sing for an All Black game in September.

Rosetta Lopa said on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the hype around the video had caused it to be "such a surreal week".

"To get that amount of support from New Zealand, and worldwide, it's just a dream come true."