Watch: Take a virtual fly through of student's amazing concept for new Christchurch multi-purpose stadium

A Kiwi architect who loved watching rugby with his Granddad has released his concept for Christchurch's new multi-purpose stadium.

Christchurch based Concept Architects' Ben Russell produced the virtual reality model as part of his Master of Architecture course work at Unitec.
Christchurch based Concept Architects' Ben Russell produced the virtual reality model as part of his Master of Architecture course work at Unitec.

Mr Russell says his vision, based on new stadiums in the United States and Europe, would be an entertainment hub and include restaurants and bars.

He says office space and residential dwellings could be included within the footprint of the stadium site.

The council has earmarked $250 million for a new stadium with another $300 million up for grabs as part of the Government's rebuild fund announced in May's budget.

Mr Russell hopes his concept prompts discussion about what the stadium could look and function like.

